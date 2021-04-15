Parked plane becomes restaurant in Tokyo

TOKYO >> Champagne flowed as fine food was served aboard an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777 aircraft on March 31 — but the plane’s wheels never left the ground.

The food and drink were part of an event that had customers enjoying the comforts of first class and business class while savoring a memorable repast at Haneda Airport.

The lunch, attended by 56 people, provided a feeling of embarking on an extravagant trip. It was followed by a separate dinner event that evening.

With flights drastically reduced due to the pandemic, the airline used its plane in a new way.

Japanese and Western menus were accompanied by Champagne and wine, and served by flight attendants. First-class meals cost $545; in business class, $270.

The service was nearly identical to that of an actual international flight.

Said one diner of a first-class meal: “I was able to ride in the first class of my dreams, as if I were traveling abroad. The in-flight meal was very luxurious.”

Both lunch and dinner events sold out, and more are planned.