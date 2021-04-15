Yuka Saso leads Lydia Ko by 2 shots halfway through LPGA Lotte Championship

Yuka Saso fired another 64 today at Kapolei Golf Club to lead the LPGA Lotte Championship at the midway point at 16-under par.

Lydia Ko is second at 14 under after she shot 9-under 63 in today’s second round.

Ko played in the morning, and in the afternoon Saso — who was first-round co-leader with Brittany Altomare — was 6 under after 10 holes to tie Ko.

Saso, a 19-year-old sponsor’s exemption who plays regularly on the Japan women’s tour, curled in a long putt on No. 16 for birdie to take the lead, and followed it up with another birdie on 17.

Ko, 23, has 15 career victories, but none since 2018. The former LPGA rookie of the year and player of the year made nine birdies in a bogey-free round today.