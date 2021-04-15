comscore University of Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza’s parents have great coverage plan to watch son play at UH | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza’s parents have great coverage plan to watch son play at UH

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 21 UH first baseman Alex Baeza.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MARCH 21

    UH first baseman Alex Baeza.

  • COURTESY BAEZA FAMILY Jose and Martha, parents of UH first baseman Alex Baeza, go to great lengths to watch their son play.

    COURTESY BAEZA FAMILY

    Jose and Martha, parents of UH first baseman Alex Baeza, go to great lengths to watch their son play.

Insurance professionals Jose Baeza and Martha Baeza have full coverage of the University of Hawaii baseball team. Read more

Previous Story
Ralph Lauren unveils crisp white Team USA Olympic uniforms

Scroll Up