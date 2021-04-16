comscore Cardax’s sales fell in 2020 amid General Nutrition Corp. bankruptcy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cardax’s sales fell in 2020 amid General Nutrition Corp. bankruptcy

  • By dave segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Biopharmaceutical company Cardax Inc. said its revenue for 2020 dropped more than 24% primarily due to its largest customer filing bankruptcy and the COVID- 19 pandemic affecting store sales. Read more

