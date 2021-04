Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

IHeartMedia Honolulu has announced the promotion of Scott Hogle to market president. Hogle served as senior vice president of sales for iHeartMedia, which owns and operates eight stations statewide. Hogle also has been a motivational teacher for a decade on the subjects of sales and leadership.

