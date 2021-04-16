comscore Rearview: Small-world stories mark 10th anniversary of column | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: Small-world stories mark 10th anniversary of column

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • PHOTO COURTESY STEPHEN ARNOLD / 2011 Dr. Stephen Arnold, left, daughter Monica and wife Emi were exploring Ireland in 2011 when they ran into fellow Honolulu physician Dr. John Houk, wife Jane and daughter Laura in County Kerry.

    PHOTO COURTESY STEPHEN ARNOLD / 2011

    Dr. Stephen Arnold, left, daughter Monica and wife Emi were exploring Ireland in 2011 when they ran into fellow Honolulu physician Dr. John Houk, wife Jane and daughter Laura in County Kerry.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Bob Apisa

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Bob Apisa

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Tom Moffatt

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Tom Moffatt

Ten years ago, on April 15, 2011, I wrote my first Rearview Mirror column. Ten years is not all that much in the newspaper business. Ferd Lewis and Bob Krauss both topped 50 years. Still, it’s a lot for me. Read more

Previous Story
Red light camera pilot program is moving forward on Oahu

Scroll Up