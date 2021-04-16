comscore USS Arizona survivor Ken Potts turns 100 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

USS Arizona survivor Ken Potts turns 100

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • COURTESY NIKKI STRATTON USS Arizona survivor Ken Potts, who turned 100 on April 15, is pictured with Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of Arizona crew member Don Stratton, who died in 2020. Both hold a model of the new USS Arizona, a Virginia-class attack submarine.

    COURTESY NIKKI STRATTON

    USS Arizona survivor Ken Potts, who turned 100 on April 15, is pictured with Nikki Stratton, granddaughter of Arizona crew member Don Stratton, who died in 2020. Both hold a model of the new USS Arizona, a Virginia-class attack submarine.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Three U.S. battleships were hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. From left are the USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Three U.S. battleships were hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. From left are the USS West Virginia, severely damaged; USS Tennessee, damaged; and USS Arizona, sunk.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pearl Harbor survivor and centenarian Ken Potts attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Dec. 2, 2016. Pictured are Lauren Bruner, left, Potts, Doris Potts, Louann Conter Daley, Lou Conter, Don Stratton, Randy Stratton and Edward Hoeschen.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pearl Harbor survivor and centenarian Ken Potts attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Dec. 2, 2016. Pictured are Lauren Bruner, left, Potts, Doris Potts, Louann Conter Daley, Lou Conter, Don Stratton, Randy Stratton and Edward Hoeschen.

On his 100th birthday Thursday, USS Arizona survivor Ken Potts, one of just two men still alive from the ill-fated battleship, was feted with an Army Black Hawk helicopter ride, a meet-up with a Navy F-18 Super Hornet and crew, and a parade of well-wishers who drove past his Provo, Utah, home. Read more

Previous Story
Red light camera pilot program is moving forward on Oahu

Scroll Up