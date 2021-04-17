Hawaii sees 101 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 31,270

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 101 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 31,270 cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths as the statewide death toll remains at 474.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 370 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 47 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 566,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 31.6 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 49 on Oahu, 37 on Maui, 11 on Hawaii island, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one case each from Oahu and Maui from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,041 on Oahu, 3,241 on Maui, 2,632 in Hawaii County, 200 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai, and 35 on Molokai. There are also 1,010 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,188 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by nine today.

By island, Oahu has 760 active cases, Maui has 300, the Big Island has 123, and Kauai has four, Molokai has one, and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 5,770 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.75% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The state’s Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,027,849 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday. A total of 34% of the state’s population have received at least one vaccine dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,076 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,068 hospitalizations within the state, 1,749 have been on Oahu, 192 on Maui, 112 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 46 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with 10 in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table, up from five now. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework for at least the next four weeks, Blangiardi said last week.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 52 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.8%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.