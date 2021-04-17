Corrections | Hawaii News Corrections and clarifications Today Updated 10:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com. >> A bill that would have lifted the residential prohibition on six of OHA’s lots and allowed for residential high-rises on two of the agency’s parcels on Ala Moana Boulevard was approved by the state Senate but blocked by the House of Representatives. Information in a story on Page B1 Friday was inaccurate. Previous Story Office of Hawaiian Affairs plows ahead with waterfront development plans despite opposition