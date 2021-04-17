Corrections and clarifications

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A bill that would have lifted the residential prohibition on six of OHA’s lots and allowed for residential high-rises on two of the agency’s parcels on Ala Moana Boulevard was approved by the state Senate but blocked by the House of Representatives. Information in a story on Page B1 Friday was inaccurate.