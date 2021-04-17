Courts ends judicial oversight of COVID measures in Hawaii prisons
- By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / AUG. 31
As of Friday there were no active COVID-19 cases at state correctional facilities. Oahu Community Correctional Center, above, had 289 positive cases Aug. 31.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree