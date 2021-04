Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Red-light camera bill has legal problems

The automated red-light camera system was first proposed in 2017. It did not pass then and should not pass now in its current form (“Red light camera pilot program is moving forward on Oahu,” Star-Advertiser, April 15). Much as I am in favor of using cameras to help catch red-light runners, any citations issued on the basis of this legislation will not be valid. We know this because this issue has already been decided in Hawaii courts, as a result of the van camera experiment.

When the van cameras were installed in 2002 to catch speeders, citations were issued to registered owners, not just warnings. All citations were dismissed.

In April 2002, District Court Judge Leslie Ann Hayashi ruled that registration information cannot be used as evidence that the owners of the vehicles were driving when their cars were tagged for speeding. She ruled that provision in the law was unconstitutional, since it shifts the burden of proof from the prosecution to the defendant.

Please, let’s not waste a lot of time and effort in furthering any red-light legislation that contains this fatal flaw. We’ve been down this road before.

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

Police should not be killing anyone

When I tried to discuss Iremamber Sykap’s killing with folks, the response was, “He was linked to a stream of crimes,” as if that was justification for his untimely death (“Family, friends mourn teen suspect killed by Honolulu police,” Star-Advertiser, April 8).

How many murders will it take before we as Americans realize that the police are not meant to be killing anyone, guilty or innocent? How many deaths will it take for police reform? But maybe I should rephrase my question: How many deaths will it take for people to start caring?

The government is meant to respond to the people. Maybe the complete lack of police reform is due to people not caring enough about the Black and brown lives lost to police brutality in this country.

Hawaii can no longer get away with silence through political turmoil, because the problems of the mainland are becoming our problems today. We saw that recently on Kalakaua Avenue.

McKenna Noland

Manoa

Police need options besides shooting

Shoot, shoot, shoot. It seems that’s all the Honolulu Police Department knows how to do. I’m truly disgusted. The shooting must stop. If our police force is so afraid of people, then perhaps they ought not be public servants.

My suggestion: Send the police out with billy clubs like our beloved England and with a trained health care professional who can intervene and knows how to talk to people instead of shooting at them.

Similarly, have our noble motorcycle police go after the drunks on Friday and Saturday nights and stop handing out tickets in the daytime, when the poor working man is trying to get to his job to earn an honest day’s pay.

Santo Di Martino

Ewa Beach

Ballard served HPD with dignity, honor

In regards to Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard retiring: We have not had anyone such as herself. She is more than highly qualified. She came in at a time when two police officers had been killed and morale was bad because of the former police chief.

She has handled matters with dignity and honor. She has brought the police department back to where it should be in a time of crisis. HPD had to give overtime to cite COVID offenders. If the Honolulu Police Commission looks hard enough, it can find fault anywhere, anytime.

We are losing a great police chief. I don’t know her personally, but she will be very hard to replace.

Cynthia C. Foster

Hawaii Kai

Investigate failure of local prosecutors

While it is gratifying to see the feds finally step in and hand down indictments for corruption in the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP), the next step should be an investigation into why the state and county prosecutors took no action of their own, but apparently turned a blind eye to the problem (“Some say bribes smoothed approvals at Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting,” Star-Advertiser, April 11).

How far does the corruption go? The people of Hawaii deserve to know. Unfortunately all we’re getting from newly elected Mayor Rick Blangiardi is a general condemnation of corruption in DPP after rising to the defense of all the hard-working people in the department.

He now vows to get rid of corruption, but what specific steps will he take before he, too, becomes another rotten apple in the barrel?

Edward D. Lasky

Hawaii Kai

HTA changes added to aerospace bill

House Bill 862 started out as a bill about aerospace, but the state Senate added language that says the Hawaii Tourism Authority should (a) stop thinking about Hawaiian culture and language, and (b) spend millions of dollars on bringing sports events to Hawaii.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

