Army, lawmakers and aviation community await agreement on Dillingham Airfield
- By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:16 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Javin Cortez made a tandem jump with Maksim Zaitsau on Friday at Dillingham Airfield.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Samantha Stratford, left, Wendy Barlow and Ben Barlow were photographed by Rob Bland before their jump.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Skydivers climbed into a plane for their jump at Dillingham Airfield on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree