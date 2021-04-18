Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii faces shutdown as tourism rebound brings more visitors, risks
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:30 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tourism is picking up as more people are vaccinated and some restrictions are lifted. Beachgoers packed the shores of Waikiki on April 8.
GEORGE F. LEE / 2019
Funding for the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is at risk. Jessica Lani Rich of VASH held a sign bearing a photo of Casimir Pokorny of Pennsylvania during a vigil on Jan. 30, 2019. Pokorny was one of three killed by a speeding vehicle at Kamakee Street and Ala Moana Boulevard on Jan. 28, 2019.