Fifth-inning eruption gives Hawaii a split with Cal State Bakersfield
- By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:56 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
CSU Bakersfield’s Tyler Jorgensen beat out a throw from third base as UH first baseman Alex Baeza awaited a throw in the first game on Saturday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree