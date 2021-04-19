Honolulu police arrest woman, 27, seize 18 gambling devices in Liliha raid

Honolulu police seized 18 gambling machines, cash and drugs from an illegal game room in Liliha last week.
Officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s District 5 Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Narcotics/Vice Division and Specialized Services Division executed a warrant at the game room sometime before 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
Police arrested a 27-year-old woman on the 1400 block of Liliha Street for investigation of promoting gambling in the second-degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
