comscore Hawaii volleyball team’s first match will be Friday in BWC tourney | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii volleyball team’s first match will be Friday in BWC tourney

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The No. 1-ranked UH men’s volleyball team will have a bye Thursday and play Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The No. 1-ranked UH men’s volleyball team will have a bye Thursday and play Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Colton Cowell, right, hugged Gage Worsley during Saturday’s introductions.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Colton Cowell, right, hugged Gage Worsley during Saturday’s introductions.

After completing a perfect regular season for the first time in program history, the next step for No. 1 Hawaii comes Friday when the Rainbow Warriors face UC San Diego or Cal State Northridge in the semifinals of the Big West men’s volleyball championship at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - April 19, 2021

Scroll Up