WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige introduces Vaccination Protocol Program
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige introduces Vaccination Protocol Program

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:31 pm

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE / FACEBOOK

Gov. David Ige will discuss Hawaii’s new Vaccination Protocol Program during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today.

Ige will be joined by the following guests:

>> Lt. Governor Josh Green

>> Major General Ken Hara, director, HI-EMA

>> Mayor Mikel Victorino, County of Maui

>> Mayor Mitch Roth, County of Hawai’i

Watch the press conference via the video above, or visit Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

