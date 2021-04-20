WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ige introduces Vaccination Protocol Program

Gov. David Ige will discuss Hawaii’s new Vaccination Protocol Program during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. today.

Ige will be joined by the following guests:

>> Lt. Governor Josh Green

>> Major General Ken Hara, director, HI-EMA

>> Mayor Mikel Victorino, County of Maui

>> Mayor Mitch Roth, County of Hawai’i

Watch the press conference via the video above, or visit Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.