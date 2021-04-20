Back in the Day: Former TV anchor Bob Jones gets creative with Korean food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former television news anchor Bob Jones is known to friends as a gourmet cook. Read more

Former television news anchor Bob Jones is known to friends as a gourmet cook. “I enjoy using ordinary ingredients to produce some unusual tastes,” said Jones, also a retired columnist for Midweek. The Diamond Head resident cooks nearly every night for his journalist-wife of 50 years, Denby Fawcett.

Jones has invented two tasty dishes with Korean influences that are not complicated. His eggplant bulgogi mimics the usual beef version and is just as delicious — chunks of eggplant marinated in a mixture of onions, garlic, soy sauce and sesame oil. Pan-fried in vegetable oil, the eggplant absorbs all the sauce and develops a wonderful texture, packed with flavor.

Jones recommends allowing one eggplant per person and prefers long eggplant over the round variety. Sometimes, after cooking the eggplant, he adds water to the flavorful sauce remaining in the skillet and cooks a green vegetable like Shanghai cabbage to serve with the eggplant. “I like to add different colors together.”

His kimchi shrimp recipe calls for a food processor to blend store-bought won bok kimchi into a paste, to season his shrimp before it’s sauteed in butter. He is not partial to a brand. “The main thing is not to overcook the shrimp,” he says.

A squeeze of fresh lime juice adds a bright bite of acid; a garnish of chopped cilantro adds a contrast in color. The shrimp emerge reddish-pink, with a strong, unusual flavor.

This experienced home cook sticks to a well-used cast-iron skillet for both of these recipes. He said he has given up on nonstick pans as they work for such a short time.

His devotion to cooking was born of family necessity.

“Denby was always a great cook. But when we had our daughter Brett in 1973, we moved to Kalymnos, a small Greek island, and we were far from a town. Denby was busy with the baby, so, I started cooking,” Jones said.

“Now I look at recipe books and watch YouTube cooks for ideas, and I copy some of the techniques and ideas to merge with other recipes. I don’t like complicated recipes or labor-intensive cooking. I enjoy cooking and that’s critical. Cooking and eating well are helpful keys to both health and happiness — and a successful marriage.”

EGGPLANT BULGOGI

4 large long eggplants

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

>> Marinade:

1/4 medium sweet onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 scallion, chopped

2 tablespoons honey or brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Cut eggplants in half lengthwise, then into 1/2-wide chunks. Put in medium bowl with salt; toss to coat. Let sit 20 minutes, tossing every 5 minutes.

Combine marinade ingredients in large bowl. Set aside.

Drain eggplant and squeeze to remove excess liquid. Add to marinade, mix well. Cover and chill 30 minutes.

Heat oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high. Add eggplant with marinade. Sear until lightly colored, then turn and cook until other side is lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, pressing eggplant and turning often, until cooked through and glazed, 5 to 6 minutes. Serve hot or cold, garnished with sesame seeds. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 210 calories, 5 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, greater than 750 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 10 g fiber, 25 g sugar, 5 g protein.

KIMCHI SHRIMP

3/4 cup roughly chopped won bok kimchi

1 pound large (under 15 per pound) frozen shrimp, defrosted, peeled and deveined, with tails left on

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

1-1/2 teaspoons minced ginger

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 lime

2 tablespoons roughly chopped cilantro, for garnish

In a food processor, pulse kimchi until it resembles a paste.

In a bowl, season shrimp with salt.

In a heavy skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic, ginger and red pepper flakes, if using. Cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add shrimp to pan in single layer. Flip after they start turning pink, about 1 minute.

Continue cooking 1 minute, then add kimchi paste and stir so shrimp is well coated and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from heat.

Squeeze lime juice over shrimp; garnish with cilantro. Top with sauce left in pan. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 120 calories, 9.5 g fat, 5.5 g saturated fat, 182.5 mg cholesterol, 575 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 0.5 g sugar, 20.5 g protein.

Lynette Lo Tom, author of “Back in the Day,” is fascinated by old-fashioned foods. Contact her at 275-3004 or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.