comscore The Weekly Eater: Brunch at Easy ‘Que caters to carnivores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | The Weekly Eater

The Weekly Eater: Brunch at Easy ‘Que caters to carnivores

  • By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:41 p.m.
  • NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Burnt ends and a half-rack of ribs with sides from Easy ‘Que.

    NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Burnt ends and a half-rack of ribs with sides from Easy ‘Que.

  • NADINE KAM / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kalua pork, egg and cornbread from Easy Que.

Read more

Previous Story
Personal stories keep now-closed Honolulu restaurants alive

Scroll Up