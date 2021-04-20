Local Moco: Spinach casserole recipe a family favorite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Crave reader Mandy Bowers passed on this recipe from her mother-in-law, Laura Bowers. “It is a family favorite and excellent for potlucks,” she said. Read more

SPINACH CASSEROLE

2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

2 cups cream-style cottage cheese

1/4 cup butter, cut in pieces

1-1/2 cups cubed cheddar cheese

3 eggs, beaten

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt, or less, to taste

Heat oven to 325 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a greased casserole. Bake 1 hour, until set. Serves 4 to 6.

