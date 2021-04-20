Crave | Local Moco Local Moco: Spinach casserole recipe a family favorite By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 5:46 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Crave reader Mandy Bowers passed on this recipe from her mother-in-law, Laura Bowers. “It is a family favorite and excellent for potlucks,” she said. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Crave reader Mandy Bowers passed on this recipe from her mother-in-law, Laura Bowers. “It is a family favorite and excellent for potlucks,” she said. SPINACH CASSEROLE 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained 2 cups cream-style cottage cheese 1/4 cup butter, cut in pieces 1-1/2 cups cubed cheddar cheese 3 eggs, beaten 1/4 cup flour 1 teaspoon salt, or less, to taste Heat oven to 325 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a greased casserole. Bake 1 hour, until set. Serves 4 to 6. Nutrition information unavailable. Previous Story Personal stories keep now-closed Honolulu restaurants alive