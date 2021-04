Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MAKE THE MOST OUT OF YOUR BANANAS

Today is National Banana Day, and Dole Foods has ideas for marking the event by using the part you’d normally throw out: the peel.

Besides suggesting chopping up the peels to use as a fertilizer for just-planted seeds, the company offers this recipe for eating the peels. It’s based on a Venezuelan dish normally made with shredded beef.

Dole has lots more ideas for activities using bananas, go to 808ne.ws/BananaFun.

BANANA PEEL MACHADA

8 banana peels, washed

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar, divided

8 cups water

4 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon chile-lime or cumin-adobo seasoning

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 large onion, chopped

4 Roma tomatoes, chopped

Soak banana peels in 2 tablespoons vinegar and water 1 hour; drain. Use spoon to scrape off white layer from peels. Shred peels, using a fork on a cutting board; cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces.

In a large bowl, toss garlic, 2 tablespoons oil, seasoning, cumin, cayenne; stir in banana peels and remaining 2 tablespoons vinegar; let stand 30 minutes.

Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet over medium-high; add onion and cook 5 minutes or until tender and starting to brown, stirring occasionally.

Add tomatoes and banana peel mixture; cook 10 minutes, until peels are tender. Makes about 4 cups. Serve over rice.

POKE BOWLS AND BURRITOS ON THE MENU IN WAIKIKI

A new grab-and-go poke spot, Poke Waikiki, is the latest addition to Pa‘ina Lanai at the Royal Hawaiian Center.

Poke Waikiki opened two weeks ago, serving bowls and burritos, those maki sushi-like rolls, below, with nori on the outside, poke in the middle.

Along with local ahi and fresh salmon, choices for bowls and burritos include mochiko chicken. Topping selections include lettuce, onion, pineapple, edamame and ocean salad.

Prices range from $6.99 to $12.99, with a 20% discount for kamaaina and military. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Call 888-2646. Validated parking is free for three hours.

