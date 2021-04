Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Business Solution Technologies has appointed Michael Morales as chief operating officer. Most recently, he served as a client executive for WorldWide Technology where he managed Hawaii-based projects and federal projects in the Asia-Pacific. Read more

Business Solution Technologies has appointed Michael Morales as chief operating officer. Most recently, he served as a client executive for WorldWide Technology where he managed Hawaii-based projects and federal projects in the Asia-Pacific. Morales also held management and IT positions at Hawaiian Tel and Goldman Sachs &Co. in New York.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.