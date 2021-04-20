Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle, Amber Igiede earn BWC beach award

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede were named the Big West beach volleyball Pair of the Week on Monday after going 7-0 for the Rainbow Wahine during their trip to Seattle. Read more

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede were named the Big West beach volleyball Pair of the Week on Monday after going 7-0 for the Rainbow Wahine during their trip to Seattle.

Van Sickle and Igiede, competing at the No. 2 flight, won six matches in straight sets to help the BeachBows sweep through the Husky Invitational at 5-0 with wins over Oregon, Portland and Washington. They earned UH’s lone point in a 4-1 loss to No. 9 Arizona on Sunday with a 21-16, 18-21, 15-8 win over Sarah Blacker and Brooke Burling.

Van Sickle and Igiede have won their past eight matches and are 12-6 as a duo this season. The BeachBows (14-8) will next play in the Big West Championships starting April 30 in Long Beach, Calif.

UH softball’s Nannen claims BWC FOW

The Hawaii softball team claimed its second straight Big West’s Freshman of the Week honor on Monday with pitcher Jetta Nannen earning the award.

Nannen picked up two pitching victories in last weekend’s series with UC Riverside and contributed a double and three runs scored to the UH offense. She struck out a season-high seven in UH’s 2-1 loss to the Highlanders in the series opener last Friday. In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Nannen threw a scoreless inning of relief in the top of the ninth, then scored the winning run in an 8-7 victory. She closed the series by holding UCR to four hits over a complete-game performance in an 8-1 win.

UH right fielder/second baseman Maya Nakamura won the Big West’s freshman award last week. UH (11-9, 10-5 Big West) has the week off and returns April 30 to open a four-game series with Long Beach State at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Wahine fifth at BWC golf championships

Monica Johnson shot a 1-under-par 71 to post Hawaii’s lowest score in the first round of the Big West women’s golf championships on Monday in Yorba Linda, Calif.

Johnson, a freshman from Australia, played her back nine in 3 under and ended the day tied for fifth in the individual standings, six shots behind leader Megan Yang of UC Irvine. UH junior Hana Mirnik was tied for 16th at 2 over.

The Rainbow Wahine enter today’s second round fifth in the team standings at 11 over. UC Irvine leads the field at 6 under, two shots ahead of Cal Poly. The tournament concludes Wednesday.

Chaminade softball sweeps PWC awards

For the first time in program history, Chaminade softball earned all three Pacific West Conference weekly awards, which were announced by the conference on Monday.

Second baseman, Cheyne Obara received the Player of the Week award after going 7-for-12, scoring eight runs and driving in two runs.

Pitcher/designated player Taylor Genera took the Pitcher of the Week honors after winning both starts, allowing four hits with no earned runs, striking out three over 10 innings of work. Her record is 5-1 with a 2.16 ERA.

Named the Freshman of the Week, Keaolani Takemura went 7-for-11 with three doubles and a triple and drove in eight runs.

Chaminade (10-8 PacWest) took three of the four games in last weekend’s series on the Big Island and faces Hawaii Pacific (0-9) in a doubleheader today, beginning at noon at Howard A. Okita Field.