comscore Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle, Amber Igiede earn BWC beach award | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle, Amber Igiede earn BWC beach award

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede were named the Big West beach volleyball Pair of the Week on Monday after going 7-0 for the Rainbow Wahine during their trip to Seattle. Read more

Hawaii baseball team suffer through another sloppy Sunday against Cal State Bakersfield
Television and radio - April 20, 2021

