Hawaii middle blocker Patrick Gasman becomes the first four-time Big West first-team selection
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii middle blocker Patrick Gasman found no defense while putting down a kill against UC Irvine during the first set of Saturday’s match at SimpliFi Arena.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree