Federal authories release report on Young Brothers barge that lost 21 containers near Hilo Bay

The National Transportation Safety Board released a 12-page report on the June 22 Young Brothers’ barge incident in which 21 shipping containers toppled overboard near Hilo Bay, and $1.6 million was lost.

The NTSB determined that the probable cause of the collapse of the container stacks on board the Hoomaka Hou was the company not providing a barge team with an initial load plan.

It also found that there were inadequate procedures for monitoring the stack weights. That led to the undetected “reverse stratification of container stacks,” and made the stacks more susceptible to the forces while in transit at sea.

Of the 21 shipping containers that went overboard, only eight were recovered. A total of 50 containers were loaded on the barge in Honolulu before heading for Hilo Bay.

Cargo loss was estimated at $1.5 million. Damage to the barge and containers was estimated at $131,000.

The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. near Pepeekeo Point, 6.9 miles north-northeast of Hilo, at a depth of 750 feet.