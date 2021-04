Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii baseball team will be without its second-best starting pitcher for this weekend’s four-game series against UC Davis at Les Murakami Stadium.

Austin Teixeira, a left-handed freshman, is suffering from tenderness in his left triceps. UH coach Mike Trapasso said Teixeira has been scratched as the starter for the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.

This season, Teixeira is 3-0 with a 2.78 ERA and 1.23 WHIP. Teixeira was set to follow Friday starter Aaron Davenport in the ’Bows’ starting rotation.

Teixeira was pulled from Saturday’s game against Cal State Bakersfield because of triceps discomfort. He underwent treatment on Tuesday morning. “He’s still tender,” Trapasso said.

Trapasso said further evaluations will be conducted. “It looks more muscular,” Trapasso said. “It’s in the triceps area. For a freshman who’s had a great year for us, it’s really out of caution to hold him out. We hope he’ll be OK, and skipping a start will help him be ready to go next weekend. He’s had a great year for us so far, and he has a bright future. We want to be smart.”

Teixeira had a standout junior year for Saint Louis School in 2019. He played in one game, but not as a pitcher, in the Crusaders’ pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The ’Bows already were undecided about a fourth starting pitcher before the Teixeira decision was made. Now they are seeking two starters. “We’ll go with Davenport and (Cade) Halemanu for the first two games,” Trapasso said. “Right now we’ll have to take a look (for the doubleheader’s second game on Saturday and series finale on Sunday). We don’t have to name anybody until it’s time for them to warm up. I promise we’ll have somebody on the mound Games 3 and 4.”

Li‘i Pontes, Logan Pouelsen and Jake Hymel have started games this season. “I would lean to Pontes for Game 3, but he’s pitching pretty well coming out of the ’pen in short spurts,” Trapasso said. “If we need his help to win Games 1 or 2, we’ll do that. I would say he’s the leader in the clubhouse for Game 3. But we’ll see.”

Brandon Ross, who re-injured his left (pitching) elbow on Sunday, is not expected to pitch the rest of this season.