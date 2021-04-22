Hawaii sees 2 new coronavirus-related deaths and 101 additional cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 101 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 476 fatalities and 31,658 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 371 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 48 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is about 570,000 and the nationwide infection tally is nearly 32 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 76 on Oahu, nine on Maui, nine on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and five Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed two cases from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,325 on Oahu, 3,294 on Maui, 2,660 in Hawaii County, 205 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 36 on Molokai. There are also 1,027 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,133 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 28 today.

By island, Oahu has 793 active cases, Maui has 229, the Big Island has 103, Kauai has six and Molokai has two.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,087,674 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Wednesday. More than 35% of Hawaii’s population have received at least one dose through the state vaccine system, but that figure does not include those vaccinated through the federal programs.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,092 have required hospitalizations, with four hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

