Rainbow Drive-In announced as 1st tenant at newly renovated property in Central Oahu

A half-dozen new businesses are set to open at The Shops at West Loch Station, a newly renovated retail center in Central Oahu.

The 21,343-square-foot retail center, at 94-226 Leoku St. across from Don Quijote, is the former home of Highway Inn. It began a multimillion-dollar renovation about a year ago.

A Rainbow Drive-In location was the first new tenant, opening in January in the space that Highway Inn vacated in 2019 after 35 years.

Businesses opening next month and through the fall include Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu, Top Tea, Pampanga Kitchen, Rajah Dat Snack Shop, Siam City Express, Hang’s French Coffee & Smoothie and Choongman Chicken, said Duane Shimogawa, project manager for Avalon Group, which is leasing and managing the center through its subsidiary, Avalon Commercial.

Existing businesses include Road Runner Mini-Mart, Chao Siam, Sung Hee Hair Salon, Pupukea Grindz, Pizza Hut and Manny’s Bake Shop.

The Shops at West Loch Station is named after the nearby West Loch Rail Transit Station. It has just two spaces left, geared for a restaurant and an office-type tenant, Shimogawa said.

“We hope this project serves as a model for others in this transit-oriented development area that ultimately promotes live, work and play communities,” he added.