UC San Diego advances to face host Hawaii in Big West men’s volleyball tournament

UC San Diego beat Cal State Northridge tonight to advance to a semifinal match Friday against top-seeded and host Hawaii in the Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship tournament.

The fourth-seeded Tritons came back to win 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23, at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Warriors (15-0 and ranked first nationally) and Big West No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara had a bye on the first day of the tournament.

UH beat UCSD four times this season, in 13 sets. Their match Friday at the SSC is set for 7 p.m.

In Thursday’s first quarterfinal, No. 3 seed Long Beach State swept UC Irvine 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.

LBSU meets UCSB in Friday’s first game at 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s winners meet Saturday for the conference championship.