UC San Diego advances to face host Hawaii in Big West men’s volleyball tournament

UC San Diego beat Cal State Northridge tonight to advance to a semifinal match Friday against top-seeded and host Hawaii in the Big West Men’s Volleyball Championship tournament.
The fourth-seeded Tritons came back to win 20-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-23, at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Warriors (15-0 and ranked first nationally) and Big West No. 2 seed UC Santa Barbara had a bye on the first day of the tournament.
UH beat UCSD four times this season, in 13 sets. Their match Friday at the SSC is set for 7 p.m.
In Thursday’s first quarterfinal, No. 3 seed Long Beach State swept UC Irvine 25-22, 25-19, 25-21.
LBSU meets UCSB in Friday’s first game at 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s winners meet Saturday for the conference championship.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.