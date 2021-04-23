Undercover sting for child sexual predators in Hawaii nets 3 active duty service members

A multi-agency undercover law enforcement operation targeting child sexual predators in Hawaii resulted in the arrests of three active duty service members.

According to Homeland Security Investigations, they used online platforms to solicit sex from agents posing as children. From April 2 to April 4, two soldiers and a Marine sent explicit photographs of themselves and asked for explicit photographs in return.

Authorities arrested the service members when they tried to meet with the undercover agents. They face charges relating to the solicitation of minors.

“Operation Keiki Shield” was conducted as part of the Hawaii Department of Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that include assistance from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Honolulu, Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Army Criminal Investigation Command, Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division and the Coast Guard Investigative Service.

“Crimes against children are the worst of the worst,” said Honolulu HSI Special Agent in Charge John Tobon in a news release. “HSI is committed to providing the necessary resources in cooperation with our partner agencies to catch these predators and most importantly to help the victims.”