Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death and over 50 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 51 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 478 fatalities and 31,802 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death on Oahu.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 372 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 49 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 571,000 and the nationwide infection tally is about 32 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 40 on Oahu, five on Maui, four on Hawaii island, and two on Kauai, according to health officials. As a result of updated information, four Oahu cases were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,438 on Oahu, 3,310 on Maui, 2,668 in Hawaii County, 207 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,031 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,078 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 62 today.

By island, Oahu has 765 active cases, Maui has 207, the Big Island has 95, Kauai has eight, Molokai has three, and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 5,097 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.08% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.5%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,118,905 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Friday.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,102 have required hospitalizations, with four hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,094 hospitalizations within the state, 1,765 have been on Oahu, 199 on Maui, 115 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 45 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday, with five in intensive care units and two on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 57 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 2.0%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.