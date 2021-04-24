comscore ‘Iolani rallies late to upend Damien in ILH baseball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani rallies late to upend Damien in ILH baseball

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.

Makani Tanaka drove in three runs and Trent Ihle pitched three key innings of relief for the win as ‘Iolani rallied past Damien, 6-3, on Friday afternoon at Ala Wai Community Park. Read more

