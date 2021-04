Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Rush to judgment on Nuuanu shooting?

The Honolulu Police Department has yet to conclude the investigation into the fatal shooting in Nuuanu, and the suspect’s family has already filed a lawsuit (“Widow sues city, officers,” Star-Advertiser, April 23). Is this a rush to judgment? And you decide to place this story on the front page above the fold?

I don’t know all the facts, but I’m willing to be patient and support our police department as they investigate this matter. I think the community would appreciate it if you, too, showed some support for our officers who put their life on the line every day to serve and protect us.

Robert Cravalho

McCully-Moiliili

Questions about police procedures

Retired Honolulu police sergeant Kimo Smith worried that a jury will judge an officer’s actions without knowing the procedures and training that guided his actions (“Honolulu police shootings questioned in wake of Chauvin verdict,” Star-Advertiser, April 21).

In a jury trial, wouldn’t the defense attorney address those matters? One wonders why procedures don’t require officers to identify themselves as police. Is the officer guilty of not following procedure, or is his superior guilty of not training him, or did that camera record something incriminating?

Is it Honolulu Police Department procedure to shoot-to-kill when officers fail to follow procedure and find themselves fighting for their lives with an unarmed suspect?

Ronald Wong

Salt Lake

Teenagers need guidance, mentoring

If we keep coddling youth who commit offenses against citizens just trying to live their everyday normal lives, then we fail the younger generation (“Commissioners unsatisfied with Honolulu Police Department refusal to release shooting video,” Star-Advertiser, April 22).

As I see it, Iremamber Sykap appeared to be involved in a crime spree along with his slightly older brother. Let us not forget that young Sykap, 16, was not exactly a child. The unfortunate part is, if he had made different choices, he would not have been in the car.

We need to start putting more effort in getting troubled teens the help they need in order for them to make better choices.

I remember what it was like to be a teenager. It’s not only a confusing time because all the changes we go through; it is also a time where we need to be around positive mentoring.

At his age, I was blessed to have my family, which didn’t hover over me but still kept a watchful eye on me.

Li Noa

Waianae

Intimidation marred police officer’s trial

Derek Chauvin may be evil, but he is an American, and all Americans have constitutional due process rights. Unfortunately, those rights were ignored by the court and media.

Jurors and the judge knew that the city had paid George Floyd’s family millions of dollars, so they could simply consider him guilty. The jurors and judge apparently were scared to death, knowing that a mob could destroy their homes and community — effective mob justice.

A venue change was denied and jurors not sequestered early. President Joe Biden was “praying” for the “right verdict,” and U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters threatened more actions by the mob unless there was a guilty verdict.

The judge knew the situation, yet he also knew that no American should ever be a criminal defendant and have to think that a mob outside had the ability to threaten and intimidate the jurors, the judge, the witnesses, or the community — and could destroy his due-process rights.

John R. (Jack) Dwyer, Jr.

Kailua

Senate would have acquitted Chauvin

If the Derek Chauvin murder trial had been tried before the United States Senate, Chauvin (like Donald Trump) would have been acquitted because of the Republican fear of the Trump base. That is the sad state of affairs in America.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

Not hard to review vaccination cards

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is in slo-mo mode when it comes to updating travel procedures to allow fully vaccinated citizens to travel within the state and from the mainland without needing to quarantine.

Almost a month ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved unrestricted travel by fully vaccinated people. The state says it needs time to develop procedures, but time for what?

It is not rocket science. Just begin to accept the vaccination certificate.

Richard Manetta

Wilhelmina Rise

