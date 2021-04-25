K-Drama: Hwa Young’s record shocks Tae Yang on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 23

6:40 p.m. today

Sun Young shows Hwa Young’s criminal record to Tae Yang, which exposes Hwa Young’s past. While still shocked by the discovery, Tae Yang sees Hwa Young and Kevin together.

Episode 24

7:45 p.m. today

Hwa Young warns Kevin to stay away from Tae Yang. Kevin pushes back saying he will bring to light that Tae Yang is his son. Ae Ri schemes to cause havoc.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

The series highlights a mysterious taxi service operating in a society where justice is dead. A taxi driver avenges victims of violent crimes while a prosecutor is in hot pursuit of him.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do-ki successfully infiltrated the seafood pickling factory. An orchestrated plan is underway to punish the wicked Park Joo-chan and his cronies. Prosecutor Kang Ha-na inspects the remains of the premium taxi that Jo Do-cheol was in and has even more questions.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 49-50

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Se-hoon meets with Myung-hwa to try and help Ji-eun, but Ji-eun is furious with his meddling. Chairman Seo plans on promoting Jung-min to co-CEO. At the press conference, ­Mi-ran announces that she is able to walk, but that she couldn’t reveal it because she was blackmailed by Ji-eun. After seeing the press conference, Chairman Seo collapses.

Episodes 51-52

7:45 p.m. Thursday

After his dad collapses and becomes comatose, Jung-min blames Myung-hwa for it. Ji-eun is disturbed by the feeling that she’s going down the wrong path. When Ji-eun finds out it was Se-hoon that helped her, she begins to wonder why he did it while Jung-min is left angry with the whole situation. Moon-soo pretends to be in a coma in order to further investigate Myung-hwa.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 5-6

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seung-joo stalks In-ah in his effort to drive her out of the hospital. In-ah runs into a patient unexpectedly. Seung-joo sees In-ah meeting a patient which leads to trouble at the hospital.

Episodes 7-8

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seung-joo agonizes over a failed surgery. On top of all that, his altercation with a reporter shows up on internet causing more trouble. Seung-joo in enraged thinking In-ah uploaded the video. In-ah ponders opening her own practice.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.