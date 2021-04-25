Maui Health to open walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic; Kauai’s Wilcox Medical Center to offer Saturday shots

Maui Health will open a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Maui Memorial Medical Center’s main lobby Tuesdays and Thursdays starting this week and throughout the month of May. Residents 16 years of age and older can walk in without an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine during clinic hours from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Maui Health vaccine clinic at the Grand Wailea Resort remains open for appointment-only Moderna vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Those who are already registered in the Vaccine Administration Management System may book an appointment at either clinic at vams.cdc.gov. Those without a VAMS account may complete the Maui Health Vaccine Health Record Form at mauihealth.org/covidvaccine.

Wilcox offers Saturday shots

Wilcox Medical Center will open its community COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for first-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the Saturday clinic and regular weekday hours can be booked at WilcoxHealth.org/Vaccine.

Those age 16 or 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The second dose appointment will be scheduled for May 22.