Kai Keamo strikes out 11 as seasoned Farrington squad overpowers Castle | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kai Keamo strikes out 11 as seasoned Farrington squad overpowers Castle

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington’s Kai Keamo hurled a pitch against Castle in the first inning at DeSa Field on Saturday. Keamo struck out 11 in five innings while allowing three hits.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington’s Caleb Bersabol dives back to first base in first inning.

Kai Keamo fanned 11 batters in five innings, and Ryan Murao and Ehu Sanchez belted home runs as Farrington overpowered Castle 13-2 on Saturday. Read more

