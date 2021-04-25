Las Vegas Advisor: Resorts World Las Vegas to open in June

The goal was “summer 2021” and Resorts World Las Vegas has announced that it will open three days into the season on June 24. The $4.3 billion 3,500-room resort-casino is now taking reservations, and a spokesperson says that “95%” of Resorts World will be operational on opening day. That includes the rooms, casino, 40 food and beverage outlets, and 70,000 square feet of retail space.

The 5,000-seat theater will debut in the fall. The long road to opening began with the announcement of a $2 billion resort planned for the site of the former Stardust and aborted Echelon Place project that was scheduled to open in 2016, but pushed back till now. It will be the first new property on the Strip since the Cosmopolitan in 2010.

Top dogs: The argument that the $1.25 hot dogs sold from a cart in the South Point sports book is one of Las Vegas’ best dining deals got some major support with the release of some impressive sales data. South Point sells more than 600 of them on a normal day — nearly a quarter-million a year. The dogs come with all the fixin’s, including kraut, and there’s a limit of three per person.

Cosmo club closes: Rose. Rabbit. Lie., the supper club at the Cosmopolitan, will not reopen. The space may be used for another show from Spiegelworld, the producers of Cosmo’s show, Opium.

Poker contracts: In January, the number of poker tables in Las Vegas was 282, down from 418 in 2019. The pandemic is to blame for that drop, but there’s been a steady decline since poker’s heyday in 2010, when there were more than 1,000 tables in Las Vegas.

Question: What is the Omega Mart?

Answer: The Omega Mart is a faux grocery store in the new Area 15 arts complex. Employees act like it’s a real store, but the market itself is just the front. The sizzle is the maze of rooms behind the store, which are accessible through “portals” (hallways and doors) from the main space. General admission is $49 ($45 for ages 5-13). It’s one of several entertainment options in the quirky arts complex located just west of the Strip.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.