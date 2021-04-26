Monk seal gives birth at Kaimana Beach

A monk seal has given birth to a pup in Waikiki at Kaimana Beach, city officials said today in an advisory sent shortly after 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m. today, the monk seal pup was very active at the Diamond Head side of Kaimana Beach.

“After birth, monk seals can be very aggressive towards humans on land and in the ocean,” the city’s Emergency Services Department said in the advisory. “Use extreme caution while near any monk seal on land or in the ocean.”

A monk seal named Rocky gave birth to a pup named Kaimana at the same beach in the summer of 2017. At that time, Rocky nursed Kaimana for more than 40 days, with hundreds of onlookers visiting the beach to see the pair.

Visitors must stay outside a safety perimeter and avoid going into the water when the mom is out swimming.