comscore Police seize more than 1 dozen gambling machines, cash in Waianae raid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police seize more than 1 dozen gambling machines, cash in Waianae raid

  • Today

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drug paraphernalia from an illegal game room in Waianae last week.

Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room sometime before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman at the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division hotline at 723-3933.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Texas, Florida to gain congressional seats as California, New York to lose some after census
Looking Back

Scroll Up