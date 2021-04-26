Police seize more than 1 dozen gambling machines, cash in Waianae raid

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash and drug paraphernalia from an illegal game room in Waianae last week.

Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division with the assistance of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit and Specialized Services Division executed a search warrant at the game room sometime before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman at the 86-100 block of Farrington Highway for investigation of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices. She was released after posting $200 bail.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division hotline at 723-3933.