Early eagle helps Alex Ching run away with Mid-Pacific Open

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Alex Ching had trouble finding the fairway on the back nine, but the rest of his game was just fine Sunday as he put the finishing touches on an 8-stroke victory at the Mid-Pacific Open. Read more

