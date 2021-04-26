Television and radio – April 26, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Royals at Tigers
|7:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Braves
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Reds at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: College
|Northwestern at Iowa
|10 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Lakers at Magic
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Suns at Knicks
|1:30 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Clippers at Pelicans
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Mavericks at Kings
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|GOLF: PGA
|Professional Championship
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Hurricanes at Stars
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Ducks at Kings
|4 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|SOCCER: Spanish La Liga
|Real Sociedad at Eibar
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|SOFTBALL: College
|Missouri at Arkansas
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|TENNIS
|ATP: Estoril, Munich
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|College Women: Pac-12 Championships
|9 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College Men: Pac-12 Championships
|noon
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|ATP: Munich, Estoril
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: High School Boys
|OIA: Kailua at Castle
|6:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Red Sox at Mets
|1:10 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Angels at Rangers
|2:05 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Diamondbacks
|3:40 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Reds at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: College
|Liberty at Virginia
|9 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Davidson at Wake Forest
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|Georgia Tech at Georgia
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Bucks at Hornets
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Mavericks at Warriors
|3:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|GOLF: PGA
|Professional Championship
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: NHL
|Islanders at Capitals
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HORSE RACING: Kentucky Derby
|Post Position Draw
|5 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER: UEFA Champions League
|UEFA Champs League: Chelsea at Real Madrid
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|CONCACAF Champs League: Union at Atlanta
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|CONCACAF Champs League: Cruz at Toronto
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: High School
|OIA: Kapolei at Mililani
|6:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|SOFTBALL: College
|Oklahoma at Baylor (DH)
|11 a.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|TENNIS
|ATP: Estoril, Munich
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Munich, Estoril
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Lakers at Magic
|1 p.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Orioles
|1:05 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Mavericks at Warriors
|3:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.