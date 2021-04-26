comscore Television and radio - April 26, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – April 26, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:37 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Royals at Tigers 7:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Braves 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Reds at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: College
Northwestern at Iowa 10 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
BASKETBALL: NBA
Lakers at Magic 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Suns at Knicks 1:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Clippers at Pelicans 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
Mavericks at Kings 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
GOLF: PGA
Professional Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Hurricanes at Stars 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Ducks at Kings 4 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
SOCCER: Spanish La Liga
Real Sociedad at Eibar 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
SOFTBALL: College
Missouri at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
TENNIS
ATP: Estoril, Munich midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
College Women: Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College Men: Pac-12 Championships noon PAC12 NA/232* 252*
ATP: Munich, Estoril 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: High School Boys
OIA: Kailua at Castle 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
TUESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Red Sox at Mets 1:10 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Angels at Rangers 2:05 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Diamondbacks 3:40 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Reds at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: College
Liberty at Virginia 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
Davidson at Wake Forest noon ACC NA/251 NA
Georgia Tech at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
BASKETBALL: NBA
Bucks at Hornets 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Mavericks at Warriors 3:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
GOLF: PGA
Professional Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: NHL
Islanders at Capitals 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HORSE RACING: Kentucky Derby
Post Position Draw 5 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER: UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champs League: Chelsea at Real Madrid 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
CONCACAF Champs League: Union at Atlanta 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
CONCACAF Champs League: Cruz at Toronto 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: High School
OIA: Kapolei at Mililani 6:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
SOFTBALL: College
Oklahoma at Baylor (DH) 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
TENNIS
ATP: Estoril, Munich midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Munich, Estoril 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Lakers at Magic 1 p.m. 990-AM
MLB: Yankees at Orioles 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM
 
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Mavericks at Warriors 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Reds at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM

