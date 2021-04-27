comscore Man, 49, drowns off of China Walls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 49, drowns off of China Walls

A 49-year-old man drowned off of China Walls this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS responded to the incident just before 6 p.m., and reported that “Good Samaritans brought the man to shore and started cardio pulmonary resuscitation.”

EMS personnel administered “advanced life support,” which was unsuccessful.

