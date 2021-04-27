Farmers Market Calendar: April 2021

OPEN

METRO HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Honolulu (Blaisdell): 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Blaisdell Center. All produce locally grown. EBT cards accepted. Free parking. 848-2074; hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers Kakaako Farmers Market Mauka and Makai: 8 a.m.- noon Saturdays, on the Ewa side of Ward Avenue, and mauka and makai along Ala Moana Boulevard, at 919 Ala Moana Blvd. and 210 Ward Ave. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; map at farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Burgers on Bishop Market: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Topa Financial Center, Fort Street Tower. All produce locally grown. 586-2000.

>> Makiki market: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Parish of St. Clement, corner of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street. 955-7745.

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Mililani: 8-11 a.m. Sundays, Mililani High. All produce locally grown. 848-2074; hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers at Pearlridge Center: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, upper parking lot near Macy’s. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmloversmarkets.com.

>> 100 Kahelu: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Mililani Tech Park, 100 Kahelu Ave. Prepared foods only. Produce vendors will return in August. Call 599-0348.

>> Farm Fresh Fridays: 3-7 p.m. Fridays, Mililani Shopping Center. 225-4002; mahikufarmersmarket.com.

EAST HONOLULU

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau KCC: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturdays, Kapiolani Community College. All produce locally grown. 848-2074; hfbf.org.

>> Kaiser PTSA: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Kaiser High. All produce locally grown. 394-1200.

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Kahumana Organic Farms Market: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 86-660 Lualualei Homestead Road. Call 696-2655 or visit kahumana.org.

>> Kapolei City Country Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays, Kmart parking lot, 500 Kamokila Blvd. 852-9811.

>> Market at Ka Makana Ali‘i: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays. 852-9811; kamakanaalii.com.

>> Mahiku at Kapilina Beach Homes: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5100 Iroquois Ave. 225-4002; mahikufarmersmarket.com.

>> Makeke Waianae: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Waianae Mall, 86-120 Farrington Highway; sponsored by Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. Get EBT Double Bucks for fruit, vegetables, poi, paiai and honey as well as local meats, fish, eggs and low-fat dairy. Closed every fourth Saturday of the month. Call 697-3709 or email makeke@wcchc.com.

NORTH SHORE

>> FarmLovers at Haleiwa: 2-6 p.m. Thursdays, Waimea Valley. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmloversmarkets.com.

>> Waialua Farmers’ Co-op: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Waialua Sugar Mill. All produce locally grown. 223-1071.

WINDWARD

>> Hawaii Farm Bureau Kailua: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, Kailua Town Center. All produce locally grown. 848-2074; hfbf.org.

>> FarmLovers at Kailua Town: 8 a.m.-noon Sundays, Pali Lanes parking lot. All produce locally grown. 388-9696; farmlovers markets.com.

>> Lokahi Kailua Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays, 340 Uluniu St. All produce locally grown. lokahikailuamarket.com.

>> Windward Mall Farmers Market: 9:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays and 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 235-1143.

PEOPLE’S OPEN MARKETS

The City and County of Honolulu posts a schedule of markets held weekly at public parks. Markets are closed on city holidays. Call 768-9299 or visit 808ne.ws/markets.

CLOSED

URBAN HONOLULU

>> HMSA market: HMSA Building, 948-6826

>> Fresh Day Moanalua: Kaiser Permanente — Moanalua, 432-2260

>> Fresh Day Honolulu: Kaiser Permanente — Honolulu, 432-2260

>> Queen’s market — Punchbowl: Queen’s Medical Center, 691-4105

>> Veggie Stand at Na Kupuna Makamae Center: 653 Ala Moana Blvd., 773-7047

CENTRAL OAHU

>> Fresh Day Waipio: Kaiser Permanente — Waipio, 432-2260

>> Wahiawa Community-Based Development Organization: Wahiawa Hongwanji Mission, 621-7097

EAST HONOLULU

>> Leahi Farmers Market: Kapiolani Community College, 848-2074

>> Phene Produce: Hawaii Kai Towne Center, 396-0766

LEEWARD OAHU

>> Makeke Iki: Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center, 697-3709

>> Makeke Nanakuli: Nanakuli Public Library, 697-3709

>> Queen’s Medical Center — West Oahu Fresh Market: 691-3197

>> Kunia market: 92-1770 Kunia Road, 621-1350

NORTH SHORE

>> North Shore Country Market: Sunset Beach Elementary, 234-9421