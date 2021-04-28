Letters: Anti-vaxxers will hold Hawaii, nation hostage; Entertainment industry glorifies gun violence; New Ala Wai bridge would jam parking lot

In my opinion, the U.S. will barely achieve, if we’re lucky, COVID-19 herd immunity, because too many citizens will not get vaccinated — whether due to dislike of needles, political or religious beliefs, or just forgetting to get Shot No. 2.

We are all taught to believe in “freedom” — of speech, the right to bear arms, the right to life liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the right to vote, and so on. But which is more important: individual rights or the rights of the majority?

I have the right to smoke, but does this give me the right to pass secondhand smoke to family or others around me?

I have the right to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, but do I have the right to pass the virus to others around me?

Thus, the COVID-19 virus will continually circulate and the nation will forever be held ransom to those who will not get vaccinated.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Entertainment industry glorifies gun violence

I had on the Academy Awards as I was checking my email. Someone said that “the cops kill three people a day.” Shortly after that statement, another person said that “100 people a day die from gun violence.”

I was just idly wondering if Hollywood portrays any gun violence or police work in its films, or if rap music ever celebrates gun violence or hate?

I know it’s art, but art impacts thought and expression.

John Berry

Punahou

Respect laws, orders of law enforcement

The recent deaths by police shootings should be blamed on the parents, relatives or friends of the deceased who were not taught to respect the laws and orders of law enforcement personnel.

No shootings would have occurred if the individuals had obeyed the orders of law enforcement. The media also should be held accountable, because they have been biased in promoting distrust of law enforcement.

Do you know the significance of 20 feet? An individual 20 feet from you can get to you in 1.5 seconds. You have 1.5 seconds to defend yourself.

A police officer could be disarmed and killed by his own weapon. Three officers were injured during the recent shooting incident (“Widow of man shot dead by Honolulu police in Nuuanu files lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, April 23). Who is to blame? Measure off 20 feet to see how far it is.

Peter Lee

Nuuanu

New Ala Wai bridge would jam parking lot

The new bridge planned over the Ala Wai Canal would overload the existing parking lot on the University Avenue side. The lot is used presently by a canoe club, baseball teams, community garden and many other park users (“Ala Wai Canal bridge project moving forward,” Star-Advertiser, March 8).

Due to limited parking on the Ala Wai, drivers will park on the University Avenue side of the bridge and walk over the bridge back to Waikiki. This will greatly reduce or possibly eliminate parking spaces for park users.

I am not in favor of building this bridge, since there already is a bridge not that far away on McCully.

Bob Dely

McCully-Moiliili

Republicans display double standards

I am extremely concerned about the blatant double standards taking place in this nation of late.

First, the almost daily murders of Black people by police. For the most part, the system allows it to happen without serious repercussions for those officers.

Second, the shameless actions of the Trump cult of the Republican Party to undo the 2020 election and make sure those people of color who voted for Joe Biden never have the chance to vote again. When Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon knocked on Gov. Brian Kemp’s door, she was arrested and put in jail. She didn’t pound on the door, hurl insults or attempt to break in, as did the insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Right now, unqualified people are doing a (supposed) recount of Arizona’s ballots to look for irregularities in the outcome of the 2020 election. They are not allowing Democratic Party observers or anyone else to enter the building where this is taking place. It’s pretty obvious what they’re trying to do — with the blessing of the Republican Party.

Patricia Shields

Kakaako

Don’t accommodate more vacation rentals

The Star-Advertiser editorial page is not known for taking strong stands on local issues, but at least on the issue of illegal vacation rentals it has supported a modest effort to address the harm to the community by this recent rapid escalation of probably the single greatest cause of the rapid deterioration of the quality of life in this once-beautiful paradise.

This recent comment appeared on the editorial page: “(T)he growing interest in the nontraditional vacation experience is not likely to abate, so accommodating it will be the only rational policy” (“High interest in vacation rentals,” Star-Advertiser, Off The News, April 26). Using this logic, since violent crime also is increasing, the only rational policy is to accommodate it.

Let’s get serious and take realistic steps to eliminate vacation rentals from residential neighborhoods, so our residents can live peacefully. Tourists would not be barred from any location, but their accommodations would be restricted to resort-zoned areas.

Bob Karman

Hawaii Kai

