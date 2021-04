Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

WCIT Architecture has announced the promotion of five employees.

>> Sean Baumes is vice president and principal. Baumes, who has been with the firm since 2013, was a senior associate.

>> Jonathan Lee and Craig McHenry were promoted from associates to senior associates. Lee has been in the architectural field for 14 years, while McHenry has 24 years of experience.

>> Hazel Go and Reyn Mukawa are associates. Go, who was a senior project manager, has also worked for firms in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Mukawa, who holds a doctorate in architecture from the University of Hawaii, was a project manager.

