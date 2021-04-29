Hawaii Pacific Health to offer more walk-in hours at Pier 2 Vaccination Center next week

Hawaii Pacific Health today announced that its Pier 2 Vaccination Center will expand its walk-in hours next week, starting Monday, to offer more convenience to community members still seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-in vaccinations for first doses —no appointments necessary — will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday at Pier 2.

Those who prefer to make an appointment can still schedule one during regular clinic hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with 2,000 appointments available each day. HPH is currently administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

All Oahu residents ages 16 and up have since April 19 been eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Minors 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-in vaccinations and online scheduling are available for first doses only, with follow-up second doses scheduled on-site.

Individuals arriving for their vaccinations must wear a mask and should bring a photo I.D., medical insurance card, printed and completed questionnaire (available online), and appointment confirmation, if scheduled.

Parking is available at Waterfront Plaza and Aloha Tower Marketplace for $2 with validation. Limited free parking is also available at Pier 2 for persons with restricted mobility.

Appointments can still be scheduled online at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.