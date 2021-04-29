Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus-related death and 122 additional infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 122 additional infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 483 fatalities and 32,232 cases.

The latest death was on Kauai. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest death.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 374 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 51 on Maui, two on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is more than 574,000 and the nationwide infection tally is over 32.3 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases include 79 on Oahu, six on Kauai, 26 on Maui, four on Hawaii island and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state, according to health officials.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 24,749 on Oahu, 3,371 on Maui, 2,687 in Hawaii County, 231 on Kauai, 111 on Lanai and 37 on Molokai. There are also 1,046 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,116 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 19 today.

By island, Oahu has 826 active cases, Maui has 187, the Big Island has 69, Kauai has 32, Molokai has two and Lanai has none.

Health officials counted 7.080 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.72% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 1.4%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

The Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary said that 1,191,481 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 2,131 have required hospitalizations, with 14 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Eight hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 2,123 hospitalizations within the state, 1,784 have been on Oahu, 208 on Maui, 116 on the Big Island, nine on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 41 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday, with 11 in intensive care units and five on ventilators.

Oahu moved into the less-restrictive Tier 3 of the city’s four-tier economic recovery plan on Feb. 25 after being in Tier 2 since Oct. 22. Tier 3 permits social and outdoor recreational gatherings of up to 10 people, and restaurants to seat 10 people at a table. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on March 11 announced modifications to Tier 3, including allowing bars to reopen under the same conditions as restaurants and extending the curfew until midnight.

Honolulu will remain in Tier 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening framework until at least May 5.

Today’s seven-day average case count for Oahu is 60 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.9%, according to the mayor.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.