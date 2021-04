TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Hilo vs. Hawaii Pacific,

4 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SAILING

ILH Varsity II and III: Dole Championship 2, 4 p.m., at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific vs.

Kamehameha, 6 p.m., at McKinley.

ILH Division II: Mid-Pacific at Punahou,

4 p.m.; Damien vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Kalaheo at Waipahu, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II boys: Hanalani at Damien, 5 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at

St. Andrew’s, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Damien, 6:15 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaiian Mission/Island

Pacific vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m.,

at Hawaiian Mission.

ILH Division III girls: Single Elimination Tournament—Hawaiian Mission/Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 6:15 p.m.,

at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA boys: Aiea at Kapolei, 5 p.m.; Leilehua at Pearl City, 5 p.m.; Waianae at Radford,

5 p.m.; Campbell at Kalani, 5 p.m.; Waipahu at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Waialua at Mililani,

6 p.m.

Friday

BASEBALL

OIA: Kailua vs. Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.,

at Hans L’Orange.

SOFTBALL

Big West: Long Beach State at Hawaii (DH), 4 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

PacWest: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

OIA Division I: Pearl City at Kapolei,

3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at La

Pietra, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

ILH

Punahou 8, Damien 3

Punahou 201 000 5 — 8 9 2

Damien 000 300 0 — 3 3 0

Leading hitters—Punahou: Kashimoto 3-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Souza 2-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Ornellas 2-4, 2b, RBI. Damien: Peter Pappalardo 2-3, RBI.

BIIF

Wednesday

Varsity boys

Kamehameha-Hawaii 12, Hawaii Prep 1

Volleyball

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity girls division I

Le Jardin def. Mid-Pacific 19-25, 25-10, 28-26

Varsity boys division I

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-11, 23-25, 26-24

Hawaii Baptist def. Maryknoll 25-14, 25-19

OIA

Tuesday

Varsity boys

Waialua def. Kapolei 25-13, 25-20, 25-17

Mililani def. Waipahu 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Junior varsity boys

Mililani def. Waipahu 21-8, 21-14

SOFTBALL

Makua Ali‘i

Wednesday

Lokahi 19, Golden Eagles 8

Sportsmen 17, Na Pueo 15

Aikane 16, Fat Katz 3

Hikina 11, Yankees 4

Xpress 11, Na Kahuna 7

Hui Ohana 17, Action 13

Bad Company 22, Hawaiians 5

Zen 10, Islanders 8

Waipio 14, Pearl Harbor 8

Firehouse 16, Makules 15