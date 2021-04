Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has announced the additions of three individuals to its board of directors.

>> Dylan Ching is vice president of operations for TS Restaurants, which includes Duke’s Waikiki and Hula Grill Waikiki on Oahu, and Keoki’s Paradise in Poipu and Duke’s Kauai on the Garden Island.

>> Keith “Keone” Downing is a waterman, environmentalist and operator of surf shop Downing Hawaii.

>> Sigmund Zane is a co-founder of the apparel brand Sig Zane Designs, cultural practitioner and educator.

Gov. David Ige nominated the three individuals to serve on HTA’s board, and their appointments were confirmed Tuesday.

