Prosecutor Steven S. Alm focuses on restoring public trust | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Prosecutor Steven S. Alm focuses on restoring public trust

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.

Restoring the public’s trust in the office, investigating police shootings and clearing the cases of a former employee convicted of federal crimes are just a few of the many priorities being addressed during the first 100 days of city Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm’s first term. Read more

